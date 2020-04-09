|
|
On the morning of April 4, 2020, Kaden James Orgill left this earth.
Kaden was born September 10, 1999 in Ogden, Utah and lived in Layton all his life.
Kaden was funny and he was stubborn. He loved his cars, good food, Magic the Gathering, video games, his job, and his friends. He had plans for the future, which makes his sudden and impulsive death hard to understand. We know Kaden is now free of anxiety, depression, and social upheaval happening all around us. Most of all, we know he is intensely loved and deeply missed.
Kaden was employed as an Explosives Technician at Blasting Solutions, Inc. He loved his job and he made close connections with his team of co-workers.
Kaden is survived by his Mom and Step-Dad, Vicki (Antonio) Ramirez; brother Anden; Father, Neil E Orgill; Grandparents, Jim (Gail) Campbell, Susan (Neil) Orgill; Aunts and Uncles- Pam Campbell, Michelle (Shane) Fleming, Brian (Cami) Campbell; cousins, Samantha (Brent) Hancock, Kenzie and Lexi Fleming, Gavin and Logan Campbell, Lucee and his group of best friends who will always be part of our family.
Thanks to COVID- we will plan a gathering this summer where we can be with everyone, share pictures, share our grief, and share the stories of his life.
An account has been set up for those wishing to make donations at America First Credit Union under the Kaden Orgill Memorial Account, account number 9115361, or consider a donation to NAMI.
Rest in peace Bugs. I love you, Mom.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 9, 2020