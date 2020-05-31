Karlene R Oelke
PLAIN CITY - Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, Karlene R. Oelke, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home in Plain City, Utah.
She was born on September 20, 1940 in Ogden, Utah, a daughter of Parley Brown and Gladys Daisy Hogge Rawson.
She was reared and educated in Plain City and graduated from Weber High School in 1959. She also attended Utah State University.
She married the love of her life, Richard A. Oelke on November 14, 1963 in the Salt Lake Temple.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held various callings which included, Young Women's Camp Director, Volunteer for Young Men's and Women's Handicapped and Special Needs, Mutual program and Boy Scouts.
Karlene drove school bus for Weber County School District. She also worked for Rawson Dairy Farm, Dump Truck driver for harvests and Don Singleton.
Karlene enjoyed oil painting and collecting antique furniture. She was a professional softball player where she played for the Ogden Shamrocks. She loved to go on vacations to Oregon Coast, and being a mom, grandmother, and wife, being a 4-H mom and serving others.
The family would like to thank the staff of Renew Home Health and Hospice, Heather Marriott, Rachel Creamer, Pioneer Care and DaVita Dialysis for the loving care that was provided for Karlene.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be sent to the Utah Schools for Deaf and Blind, contact Amy Zaharis, amyz@usdb.org 801-505-8696.
Surviving are her sweetheart, Richard; one spoiled son, Karl (Becky) Oelke; two grandchildren and five great grandchildren; one sister, Cleo Wagstaff and Verl Rawson,
She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Nyla Oelke, one sister, Lea Sanders and her twin brother, Karl Rawson.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Plain City Cemetery, 4373 W 1975 N, Plain City, UT. Send condolences to the family at gfc-utah.com.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 31, 2020.