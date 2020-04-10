|
Kathleen Taylor Clontz, 77, a loving, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, gained her angel wings in the early hours of April 6, 2020. She was reunited with her mother, father, sister and family members and friends who have preceded her in death.
Kathy was born December 6, 1942 in Clinton, Utah, one of three daughters born to Jesse L. Taylor and Helen Steed Taylor. She graduated from Davis High School.
In March of 1959, Kathy married Harvey J. Clontz. Together they had five daughters, LaDean, Denise, LeAnn, LaRae and Becky. They later divorced.
She was employed by the IRS and Hill Air Force Base. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling with her toy poodle, Toby. She was a snowbird in Yuma, Arizona. Yuma became a second home for many years, gaining so many memories and friends to last a lifetime.
When Kathy wasn't traveling she enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, making doilies and afghans for all of her children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Kathy is survived by her daughters, LaDean Clontz, Denise Clontz, LeAnn Price (Rick, deceased), LaRae Moosman (Howard), Becky Lanford (Clint), 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one sister, Janet Blanch (Roger). She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Sheryl Mace, sons-in-law, Lamont Campbell, Rick Price, and two grandsons, PJ Young and Craig Lee.
Graveside services will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Clinton City Cemetery. The family will have a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.
