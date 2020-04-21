|
On April 1, 2020, Kathy Gay passed away peacefully at home. Kathy bravely fought ovarian cancer for 6 years. Our family is thankful for the great care she received at the Utah Hematology
Oncology clinic and IHC Hospice.
Kathy was born on December 15, 1964 in Spokane, Washington, the daughter of Jerry and Joye Hamilton. She was raised in Montana, Idaho, Alaska and Utah, moving every few years for her father’s work in the US Forest Service. She graduated from Helena High in Helena, Montana. She moved to Utah and spent the rest of her life there.
Kathy married Dennis Gay on May 26, 1989. They lived in Ogden and settled in Farr West. They have many neighbors and friends that they love.
Kathy will be lovingly remembered by her husband Dennis, two daughters, Kayleigh (Clay) Nelson and Kara (Jesse Kenley) Gay and her five grandchildren: Abbigayl, Kade, Luke, Everett and Kole. Everett was born 7 weeks and Kole was born 8 days before she passed away. She was so happy to be able to meet them. She is also survived by her father Jerry (Vicki) Hamilton and her brother Greg (Mandy) Hamilton, and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Kathy also had one dog, Murphy, who was the son she never had. She loved him and missed him dearly after his passing 4 years ago. She would have been most excited to see him again.
Kathy had an in-home daycare. She loved the children who came to her house like her own. She became like a mother and grandmother to most of them and kept in touch with them. She loved the families she babysat for.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Joye Hamilton, and two sisters. She missed her mom and we know she was welcomed back home by her huge hug.
Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, reading and spoiling her grandkids. She was always up for a random adventure or trip to Target. Her granddaughter spent the night
once a week nearly every week. She remembers grandma letting her eat whatever she wanted. She loved that grandma never said no.
Immediate family will attend a graveside service at Plain City Cemetery on April 8, 2020.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 21, 2020