Kathy Noreen Prewett was born to Jack and Ruth Moore on May 2, 1959. She passed peacefully with her two sons by her side on April 2, 2020.
She celebrated the birth of her son Kent, on April 26th, 1988. She then celebrated the birth of her son Kurtis, on May 17th, 1990.
The word that best describes Kathy is selfless. She never thought of herself and only thought of others. Her ability to truly make someone feel worthwhile made her a beacon for so many to confide in. Her smile was as vibrant as it was soothing, and her laugh was contagious.
She loved life and could find joy in the smallest things. An avid animal lover, her dogs were one of the most cherished aspects of her life. She loved her family above all else and nothing made her happier than being around them regardless of what they were doing.
Kathy found her passion in work as a behavioral interventionist. This is where her ability to make others feel special really shined. She helped countless students understand how to not only control their emotions, but many wayward souls find self-worth. She also believed in the teachers they worked with, and gave them that belief in themselves. Her life is the living example of Philippians 2 3-4: ""Do Nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of others.""
Kathy is preceded in death by her father Jack, Uncle Tom Moore, and sister Kimberly Moore. She is survived by her two sons, husband Kenny, brothers Mark and Russ, Mother Ruth, sister-in-law Shannon, daughter-in-law Emalee, Grandson Jameson, and best friend Kristen.
Petty words are not enough to express the loss of such an amazing person which is well known if you had the opportunity to be in her presence.
We ask of your patience as we wait for a celebration of life during these times. We will be having a celebration once it is safe for us to be together. Please email contact information to [email protected] so we can reach out once services are planned.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 18, 2020