|
|
Kathyrn Martinez Tower, was born August 2, 1965, to Antonio and Penny Kynaston Martinez in Salt Lake City, UT. She left this world, May 13, 2020, in Ogden, UT.
Kathy grew up in Ioka, UT where she was the oldest of five siblings. As the oldest, she was also the babysitter when her Mom & Dad had to leave and she made sure to let her siblings know she was the boss. She loved her siblings dearly and knew that they loved her just as much. She enjoyed spending time with family and making people happy. Kathy loved her shows. General Hospital was her favorite. She also loved crafting, cooking large meals, music, Archie comics, and chapstick. Anyone who knew her, knew that she had an amazing sense of humor and loved to laugh. She always saw the bright side of things and had more strength and courage inside her than anyone ever knew. Kathy loved life more than anything and always had a sense of adventure. She was always prepared to have a houseful of loved ones - whether it was planned or unexpected. Everyone who visited, she made sure they left with a smile on their face and a belly full of food. Despite all of her trials in life, she always had a smile on her face and remained strong no matter what.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Ryder; and husband, Russell.
Kathy leaves behind her daughters, Michelle Lorimor, Penny (Jordan) Robbins, and Audrie (Chad) Hansen; grandchildren, Gabe, Cooper, Jeffrey, Raygun, and River. Siblings, Antony (Pam), Hank (Kim), Lamont, and Lois; She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Syracuse City Cemetery, 1250 South 1000 West, Syracuse, Utah. Family may gather Tuesday evening at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah from 5 – 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to Myers Mortuary of Layton to offset funeral expenses.
Please adhere to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 16, 2020