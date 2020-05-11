|
|
Our beautiful Katie was a 38 year old woman full of love, kindness, poise and wisdom. She always took the time to look you in the eye and listen with genuine interest. You knew she cared about you.
Katie enjoyed playing piano and dancing. Her extraordinary drive led to personal and professional achievements. She danced in the Nutcracker for Ballet West and was a member of dance teams at Woods Cross High School, the University of Utah, Weber State University, and the Utah Grizzlies. She easily stood out on stage as she gracefully flowed in each of her dance performances.
She graduated with a BA in Accounting from Weber State University and an MBA from Westminster College. Katie also received her CMA (Certified Management Accountant). She worked professionally as an accountant for Enterprise Rent-A-Car which took her to St. Louis, Missouri and Denver, Colorado. Most recently, Katie was a Divisional Controller for HCA Healthcare in Salt Lake City, Utah. However, her greatest achievement and joy was becoming a wife and mother, nurturing her children alongside her beloved husband.
Katie was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Roger and Janet Shumway on May 30, 1981. She was the middle child of five children. She married her eternal companion, Erik McKay, in the Salt Lake Temple on May 10, 2002. She is the mother of three beautiful children, William, Wyatt and Katie.
She was blessed to be able to spend a few precious moments with her newborn twins prior to suffering a sudden, severe brain hemorrhage. She passed peacefully on May 7, surrounded by her loving family.
Katie was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints and exemplified Christ-Like attributes in all facets of her life.
Katie is survived by her husband, Erik, and children; William, Wyatt, and Katie. She is also survived by her parents, Roger and Janet Shumway, Kaysville, UT, and siblings; Roger, Jr. (Carrie) Shumway, Bountiful, UT; Jenny (Matt) Wright, Farmington, UT; Michelle (Ben) Earnest, San Diego, CA; and Jacob (Dianne) Shumway, Sunnyvale, CA., and many nieces and nephews.
We will all miss our sweet Katie. The light and love she showed will stay in our hearts forever.
Private graveside services will be held at the Kaysville Cemetery on May 13, 2020 at 12 noon. Services will be broadcast via Facebook live at facebook.com/roger.g.shumway/
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 11, 2020