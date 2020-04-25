Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park
4500 Washington Blvd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kaye McCamish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kaye McCamish


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kaye McCamish Obituary
On April 19, 2020, Kaye McCamish, 81, went to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father.

Kaye was born March 27, 1939, to Dora Mae Jeppesen in Logan, UT. She was raised in foster care where she helped with young children and babies.

Kaye worked at the sheltered workshop, where she met Warren McCamish. They got married on May 16, 1974, and were sealed in the Ogden Temple one year later. They had no children, but helped raise their niece, Heidi Williams.

Kaye attended and won many medals. Kaye worked at Sandies Fine Food for 38 years before retiring.

She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She found some of her mother's family in Cache Valley and loved them very much. Warren's sister Wanda Kapp from Las Vegas has kept in touch with them.

Warren and Kaye loved their home in Lotus Park and the care they received there.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kaye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
Download Now