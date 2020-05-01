Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
Graveside service
Private
Mantua Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Nelson


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Nelson Obituary
Keith Rand Nelson, age 61 passed away on April 28, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. Keith was born in Brigham City Utah on October 1, 1958, to Oriel Melvern Nelson and Deanne Hansen. Keith grew up in Mantua, Utah. He attended Box Elder High School and graduated in 1976. Keith worked various jobs in order to put himself through collage earning his bachelor's degree in Finance from Utah State University in 1985. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Keith was employed at Thermo Fisher/GE, at the time of his death. He was a dedicated Lab Technician producing serums for medical testing. He began working at Thermo Fisher/GE in April 1991, he was a valued employee for 29 years.
In his youth Keith enjoyed playing Baseball, he played on the baseball team while in high school, he also enjoyed riding dirt bikes. He enjoyed hunting ducks, pheasants and deer with his father and brothers. He enjoyed riding his Yamaha 1100. Keith also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially family BBQ's and 4-wheeling.
Keith's caring and sensitive personality will be missed.
He is survived by his brothers: Craig (Shir Rae) Nelson, Mantua; Burke (Solveig) Nelson, Bear River City; his sister Darla (Ken) Jones, Ogden; sister-in-law Fran Nelson, Ogden; 6 nephews and 6 nieces. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Darryl Lynn Nelson, a niece and a nephew.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Mantua Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers Mortuary
Download Now