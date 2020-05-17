Ogden-Utah Obituaries
More Obituaries for Kenneth Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth E. "Turtle" Johnston


1947 - 2020
Kenneth E. "Turtle" Johnston Obituary
Kenneth E. Johnston ""Turtle"", born in Marrysville, Kansas February 6th, 1947 – Died in Bountiful, Utah on May 13th, 2020. Married his sweetheart, Karen on February 17, 1971.Survived by, Wife Karen Johnston. Surviving children: Kent Johnston, Kaylyn (Scott) Mallet, Kasha (Tyler) Cook. Grand Children: Tiffani (Tim) Person, Shantae (Jordan) Williamson, Davis Johnston, Dylan Naylor and Jaden Mallet. Great-Grandchildren: Aaliyah Person, Keenan and Ryland Williamson.

""Turtle"" was a meat cutter for Smith's Food and Drug for 30 years. He was a great provider, and would do anything for his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He loved to garden, especially tomato and zucchini plants and just being outdoors. He took great pleasure in watching his grandchildren play sports, swimming, dance or playing on the ground. When Dad would watch the grandchildren, we always knew we would come home to a Cheeto, Oreo covered face, but the grandchildren loved every minute with their Pop!

I am thankful for everything you have done; I love you and you will be missed dearly - Kent.

Kenneth was my Father- in-law, and the kindest soul that I have ever known. He was always ready with a smile when I walked in the door, a witty word, or a comment to make my day when he felt I had a rough day.

Ken was a man to who took great pleasure in the smallest of things, and I am grateful that I had the opportunity to call him my friend - Tyler.

To my adoring husband, ""I could not have asked for a better partner in life, I love you.""
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 17, 2020
