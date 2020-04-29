Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Neuschwander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Milton Neuschwander


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Milton Neuschwander Obituary
Ken was born on February 15, 1923 in Big Stone, South Dakota to Arthur and Mildred LaFountain Neuschwander. He married Jane Edgeworth on June 23, 1954. He passed away on March 6, 2020.

Ken is survived by his three children: Joseph Neuschwander, Kathy Johnson, and James Neuschwander; grandsons, Lee and AJ Neuschwander; and his niece, Marie Neuschwander.

The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cryptic Masons Medical Research or PEO UT Helen Abbott Fund. Thanks to Sue Rector for caring for Ken during the last year of his life.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
Download Now