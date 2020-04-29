|
Ken was born on February 15, 1923 in Big Stone, South Dakota to Arthur and Mildred LaFountain Neuschwander. He married Jane Edgeworth on June 23, 1954. He passed away on March 6, 2020.
Ken is survived by his three children: Joseph Neuschwander, Kathy Johnson, and James Neuschwander; grandsons, Lee and AJ Neuschwander; and his niece, Marie Neuschwander.
The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cryptic Masons Medical Research or PEO UT Helen Abbott Fund. Thanks to Sue Rector for caring for Ken during the last year of his life.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 29, 2020