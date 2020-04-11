|
Kenneth Ray Sifford was born on October 21, 1947 in Delta, Colorado to Donald and Myrtle Sifford. He grew up in Montrose, Colorado and graduated from Montrose High School in 1965. Throughout his school years, he enjoyed bowling and playing little league and high school baseball.
Ken joined the United States Air Force in November of 1968 after attending Colorado State University for 2 years. While in the USAF he held the positions of Recruiter, Instrument Trainer Technician, and Weather Technician. His service took him to Oklahoma, New Mexico, California, Utah, and Alaska where he retired after 20 years. After retiring, his second career was with the FAA where he worked as an Air Traffic Controller in flight service. During this 20 year service he was stationed in Bettles, Alaska for two years and Fairbanks for the remainder.
He met his high school sweetheart, Gale, in 1965 who he then married on December 25, 1966. They had two children, Yvonne Marie born in 1970 and Becky Jo born in 1974. After spending 28 years in Fairbanks, Ken and Gale then retired and moved to Ogden, Utah in 2012.
Ken had a passion for bowling, hunting and fishing, playing golf, and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. During his time in Oklahoma he played a season of semi-professional baseball. He was inducted into the Fairbanks Alaska Bowling Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Alaska State Bowling Hall of Fame in 2008. He was very proud of his five career 300 games and was still trying for his 800 series.
He will be remembered for his kind nature, intelligence, and sense of humor. Always up for making conversation with anyone, especially about Alaska and the weather.
Ken was preceded in death by his father and mother, sister Linda, and brother Leroy.
He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 5, 2020 from Lewy Body Dementia. He is survived by his wife Gale, daughters Yvonne Speckman (Jeff), Becky Steelmon (John), and grandchildren Kyle William, Joshua Dale, and Julia Marie.
We give our appreciation to the George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home for the care all the staff gave Ken during his stay there.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association in memory of Ken: lbda.org/donate
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 11, 2020