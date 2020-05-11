|
|
Bountiful-Kim J Nichols, daughter of H Duane and Barbara Nichols born in Evanston, Wyoming on April 20, 1955. Peacefully passed away May 10, 2020. With a big heart, kind and sweet loving spirit she was a bright light and source to each and every one of her family and friends. Surviving are Mother Barbara; Brother Geary (Charrie), Niece Ashley and Sister Leslie. She was preceded in death by Brother Shawn R Nichols and Father H Duane Nichols.
Private family graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Bountiful City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 11, 2020