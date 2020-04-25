Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Ogden City Cemetery
1875 Monroe Blvd.
Ogden, UT
View Map
Kobe Orion Ausar Alexander

Kobe Orion Ausar Alexander Obituary
Our sweet little man Kobe Orion Ausar Alexander was stillborn on April 22, 2020 at 12:34am. We never thought about writing a eulogy for our own child. We prepared and planned for life. Visualizing many adventures, how we would teach you and grow with you. Savoring every moment. So many people already love you. You have already brought us so much Joy. You will always be with us in our hearts. We promise to keep moving forward and enjoy our lives to the fullest. We promise to celebrate you with Prosperity, Love, and Kindness. Our young King. We Love you little boogie –

Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery. Friends may visit with family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 25, 2020
