|
|
Our sweet little man Kobe Orion Ausar Alexander was stillborn on April 22, 2020 at 12:34am. We never thought about writing a eulogy for our own child. We prepared and planned for life. Visualizing many adventures, how we would teach you and grow with you. Savoring every moment. So many people already love you. You have already brought us so much Joy. You will always be with us in our hearts. We promise to keep moving forward and enjoy our lives to the fullest. We promise to celebrate you with Prosperity, Love, and Kindness. Our young King. We Love you little boogie –
Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery. Friends may visit with family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 25, 2020