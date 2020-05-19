|
|
Kurt Jay Christensen, age 95, passed away of natural causes May 16, 2020 at his home in Bountiful, Utah surrounded by his loving family. Kurt was born October 28, 1924 in Sanford Colorado to his parents William Christopher Christensen and Dixie Leona Faucett. They later moved to Kirtland, New Mexico and then to Ignacio, Colorado where he lived until he was called into the Navy at the age of 18 to serve in World War II. He was a Radar Operator on the aircraft carrier USS Roi. His ship was next to the Missouri when the Armistice was signed. He returned home after two years of service and graduated from Utah State University in Aeronautical Technology and as a Captain in the Air Force. He then worked at Hill Air Force Base for 30 years where he retired with highly superior ratings.
Kurt was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and truly loved the Lord. He served as a Seventy, three Stake Missions and two couple missions to the Georgia Atlanta mission and the Temple Square mission. He also served in the Bountiful Temple for almost four years. Kurt was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple to Lela Guymon on September 28, 1945. He loved his wife and children dearly, creating many fond memories. He was a wonderful husband and father.
Kurt is survived by his wife Lela, and 8 children, Linda and Craig Evers, Alan and Terry Christensen, Ronald and Elise Christensen, Dean and Margot Christensen, Susan and Brian Alldredge, Keith and Nora Christensen, Kay and Cindy Christensen, Robert and Katheryn Christensen, 36 grandchildren, 64 great grandchildren, and 1 gg grandchild.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, May 20, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St. Bountiful, Utah. Social distancing will be observed.
The funeral will be held Thursday, May 21, at 11:00 AM at Orchard First Ward, 3867 S. 825 W. Bountiful, Utah. Those desiring to watch the funeral, live stream is available on the Kurt Jay Christensen memorial Facebook page. Please ask in advance on the page for permission to join the group and we will click you in. A graveside service will be held at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 19, 2020