|
|
LaDean Penrod Nish of Bountiful was finally called home on May 2, 2020. She was Born on February 9, 1936 in Rupert, Idaho to Lyman Wright Penrod and Melba Palmer. LaDean attended Logan High School and waited for her Navy Man Darrell H. Nish for 4 years. They were married in the Logan Temple on March 17, 1955 and had 6 children.
They were married for 61 years before Darrell departed again on June 14, 2016. Nearly another 4 year wait has ended, as she is reunited without doubt with her husband, and many family & friends.
LaDean was committed to Motherhood, she considered the top job. She loved serving her family and gathering together often. She loved to spend time in the mountains camping and fishing with her grandchildren. She loved to read, paint, play music, and all kinds of arts and crafts. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints, residing in the Bountiful 19th Ward, Bountiful North Stake for 54 years.
She is survived by her 6 children Scott D (Lynn), Malea Kae (Ben) Hansen, Susan Nish Trease, Kyle Penrod (Patty), Kimberli (Mike) McNamara, Robert Kelly (Diana), sister Sharon Peterson. Preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and brother Lyman Kay Penrod.
A special Thank You to LaDean's caregivers, Gilda McBride and her staff at Country Home Assisted Living and Dignity Hospice for their excellent care.
Funeral service will be broadcast via Facebook Live at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 9, 2020. Please search LaDean Penrod Nish Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 4, 2020