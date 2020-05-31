LaPreal Joy Boyce Hull, 92, passed away at Heritage Park in Roy on May 28, 2020, after contracting the COVID-19 virus. She was born on June 15, 1927, in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, the youngest of five children born to Cora Jane Godfrey Boyce and Virge Leo Boyce.



While raising their young family, Cora worked for her father's various enterprises, including the Riverside Inn, and Virge worked at the Lava Hot Springs Natatorium until the Depression. At that time, he sought work throughout the West and they later divorced. LaPreal became an avid swimmer and fisherman as a child. At age 11, her mother married Ellis James Burnett from Burley, Idaho. He was widowed and had five children as well. At that time LaPreal learned to play the organ. At age 15, the family bought an 80-acre farm in Corinne, Utah. She graduated from Box Elder High School in Brigham City and then married Darrell Lewis Anderson from Corinne, Utah, in the Logan Temple. They had three daughters: Nancy, Cheryl and Ginger. The couple competed in regional and national singing competitions. They were later divorced. LaPreal married Ray Law of Salt Lake City. They had a son, Mark. They were divorced when Mark was a year old. LaPreal and her children lived next door to Cora and Ellis Burnett in Riverdale until LaPreal married Arvin N. Fackrell in 1962. They moved to Roy and were divorced in 1967.



In 1969, LaPreal finally found the love of her life when Mark Ellis Hull was eight years old and Ginger was 14. She married Harold Edwin Hull from Ogden, Utah, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Mark was lovingly adopted by Harold and the family was complete. They lived in various places including Selah, Washington; Boise, Idaho; and North Ogden, Utah. LaPreal and Harold would have celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 2019. Harold passed away in 2016.



LaPreal earned a degree from Weber State College in art and design. She enjoyed painting, including family pioneer history, and has works in the Lava Hot Springs Art Museum. She had a large workshop where she enjoyed creating lamps from second-hand crystal and glass pieces. This gave her joy to be able to give these away to family and friends. Not everybody shared in this glee, but it was all in fun and made her happy. She could play the piano both from music and by ear. LaPreal loved to play Big Band songs from the 1940s as well as hymns. Residents at the care center were frequently entertained with her spontaneous piano ""concerts"" and an occasional Honky Tonk duet to everyone's delight. LaPreal was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in various capacities as organist, records extractor, and temple worker. Harold and LaPreal were called to several church missions.



She is survived by children: Nancy Ellen Vanderwerff (Bud), Roy; Cheryl Bloomfield Dagger (Evan), Altadena, CA; and Mark Ellis Hull (Deb), Ogden; 8 grandchildren: Heidi Adams (Sean),



Josh Rhees (Sherri), Sandi Vanderwerff, Cody Rhees (Sherri), Cheri Heaps (Jessie Shelley), Jake Rhees (Jeni), Zoee Hull, and Jedd Hull; 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.



Also surviving are step-siblings James Ellis Burnett (Penny), Colorado, and Eleanor Datwylar (Dar), California; and stepchildren Jeannette Douglas (Kirby), San Antonio, TX; Arthur Hull (Diana), Santa Cruz, CA; and Kathleen Hull Welsh (Andrew Eason), Crestline, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Hull; her daughter, Ginger Rhees (Brent); her sister, Donna Arline Boyce Worley (Gordon); and her brothers, Shirl Cardon Boyce, Sr., (Dorothy), Jack Reed Boyce (Dorothy), and William Albert Boyce (Jeannie). Also preceding her were three step siblings: Nolan Burnett (Joanne), Louise Johnson (Jim), and Barbara Redford (Dean); and son-in-law John [Bud] Vanderwerff.



LaPreal was buried in the Ogden City Cemetery on May 29, 2020.



Special thanks to the outstanding care and compassion that was provided to LaPreal at Heritage Park Care Center in Roy, Utah.

