Larene Burton Spendlove


1939 - 2020
Larene Burton Spendlove Obituary
Larene Burton Spendlove, 80, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Maple Springs Assisted Living Facility in Brigham City, Utah.

Larene was born on April 15, 1939 in Tremonton, Utah. She was the first of four daughters of Robert Strerling Burton and Dorothy Marina Sjoblom. She grew up in West Fielding, Utah on the family dairy and sugar beet farm where she learned to work and develop her talents.

She went to school in Garland, Fielding and Tremonton. She graduated from Bear River High in 1957. She graduated from LDS Business College in 1958 and worked for the Deseret Book Store in Salt Lake City.

She married Verl Spendlove on July 7, 1958 in the Logan Utah Temple. They moved to Bossier City, Louisiana shortly after their marriage while Verl served in the US Air Force at Barksdale Air Force Base. They returned to Brigham City, Utah in 1961 and moved to Perry, Utah in 1962.

She was a loving companion, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Larene loved and served her family and fellowmen. She was a great homemaker and was a master knitter, which was a talent that she freely shared. She served faithfully in the Primary, Relief Society and other callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed doing family history work and attending the Temple.

Larene is survived by her husband Verl, sons: Robert (Marlene) Spendlove, John (Sandra) Spendlove, nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and sister Mary Moss.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister: Cordelia Peterson and Carolyn Orton.

Special thanks are given to the staff and aids at Integrity Hospice and the Maple Springs Assisted Living Facilities, doctors, nurses, friends and family that provided care and concern during the last few months of her life on earth.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 1:30 pm, but due to Covid-19 the services will be limited to family members and invited friends.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 8, 2020
