Larry Brent Donaldson, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend was born in Ogden, Utah to Jack Lavar and Faye Berkenkpas Donaldson.
He married LaJuanna Marlynn Watson; they had three daughters, and later divorced. He then married Sandie Scott in 1966 and they had a daughter and son.
He was a darn good house painter but the job he truly loved was as a taxidermist for Strebel and Sons.
Larry was a true mountain man. He was proud of growing up on the Weber River Bottoms and had many adventurous stories to tell. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt, fish and camp. He spent time alone in the mountains every winter camping and trapping beaver. Sandie would go up on the weekend to stretch the hides. He loved nothing more than sitting around a campfire sharing his stories. His greatest vacations were those spent camping and fishing with his family. He taught Jonathan many skills and how to fix just about everything, but he still felt he had to micromanage every project. He won awards for his taxidermy at the Utah Taxidermy competition at the Monty Bean Museum on BYU and loved to skydive. He wanted to commend his guardian angel. She will either be bored as hell that she has nothing left to watch out for or she will be relieved. Either way, she deserves a medal.
He is survived by his wife Sandie, daughters Tracie Donaldson, Kathy Terbu (John), Dawn Nordman (Kevin), Wendie Donaldson (Eric Hartman), special grandson Jonathan Donaldson (who he treated like a son), special granddaughter-in-law Jesteen Rhodes Donaldson, great-grandchildren, Jayce Dusk, Jaydee Randall Larry and Jenova Jessi Donaldson, adopted son Raymond Zamora of Juneau, Alaska, sister Elaine Albright, brother Blaine Donaldson, special lifelong friend Dennis Kruitbosch and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews who all held a special place in his heart. He is also survived by his brother-In-Law Butch Scott of Alamo, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Dusk Scott Donaldson, granddaughter Angelina Donaldson, great-grandson Jaxsyn Scott Donaldson, brother Jack Donaldson and nephews Johnny Jorgenson and Joshua Morgan.
Larry wanted to be cremated and have his ashes spread in all his favorite places. Due to COVID 19, we will not be holding a funeral, instead, we will have a Native American Ceremony in his honor when conditions allow. His family and friends will all be notified when this will take place.
Please spend some time enjoying the nature around you in his honor. For condolences call Jonathan Donaldson (801)603-5273.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 8, 2020