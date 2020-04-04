|
|
Laura Ann Kattelman
May 12, 1978 - April 1, 2020)
It is with great sadness, however loving admiration we announce the passing of our beloved sister and daughter, Laura Ann Kattelman. On April 1, 2020, Laura passed peacefully and was called to return home.
On May 12, 1978, Laura was born in Bountiful, Utah to Donald and Kenna Kattelman. She had three siblings.
Throughout her life, Laura had a passion for learning and excelled in academics. She attended Woods Cross High School, and was a member of the school choir. Additionally, she graduated from the LDS seminary. Laura continued her education at Snow College, where she obtained an associate of arts degree and graduated with honors. Laura later graduated with a Bachelor's of fine Arts, Visual Arts, from Brigham Young University. Later she continued her pursuit of education at the University of Utah, where she obtained an additional Bachelor's of Arts, Mass Communication, New Media degree with a minor in Business, graduating with Honors.
While attending BYU, she worked in the bookstore and began a small business selling her artwork. While continuing her education she worked at a Materials Testing and Engineering firm and managed a local Art & Frame shop.
Laura was a remarkable person and a talented artist with a passion for photography and music. Throughout her life, she used her talents and dedicated her time to bless the lives of others. Laura showed her love through her service and always placed the needs of others above her own.
Laura excelled in Martial arts and earned a third degree Black Belt in Taekwon-Do. Laura shared her passion for martial arts by instructing youth and by utilizing her skills as a graphic designer and photographer.
Laura was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She enjoyed utilizing her talents in support of church events and through her service in the Relief Society. Laura was a member of the Ward choir where she continued her passion for music. Through her knowledge of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, Laura found peace in life and that was the cornerstone of her strength.
After a long struggle with Cancer, at the age of 41, Laura returned to her Heavenly Father and was reunited with her loving mother Kenna. She was survived by her father Donald and her brothers Michael, Mark and Brian.
Due to current restrictions in response to the COVID-19 global health pandemic, services will be limited to immediate family. A celebration of Laura's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 4, 2020