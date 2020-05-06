|
Laura Louise Dye, 36, passed away May 2, 2020 at her home in Syracuse, Utah after a valiant battle with cancer.
She was born June 30, 1983 to Kent Jay and Louise (Nelson) Nielsen in Havre de Grace, Maryland. She was the 7th of 8 children, just like her mother.
Laura married Jeremy Dewane Dye for time and eternity on March 15, 2003 in Bountiful, Utah. Their devotion to each other was a defining part of her life.
She was a 2001 graduate of Roy High School. Laura earned a Bachelor's degree in art and psychology from Weber State in 2006 and her Masters in Psychology - School Counseling from Utah State in 2010. She was a member of ASCA and a licensed school counselor.
Beginning in 2004, she worked in various schools and community organizations, from 2009 to 2015 she was a school counselor with first the Ogden School District, and then the Salt Lake City School District. Since 2016 Laura worked as a school counselor at American Preparatory Academy in West Valley City. She was a source of strength for those around her, offering support, guidance, respect and love to each individual.
She considered her name to be related to laurel, symbol of success and glory, and lived her life by goals and hard work. She struggled with chronic colitis since childhood, but she didn't let it stop her from her plans to live life to the fullest with Jeremy by her side. She felt the secret to success was love. Laura loved being a mother and her greatest joy was knowing that she has an eternal family.
Laura had a testimony of the truthfulness of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; serving in various callings. She left her testimony for her family, writing in part: ""I love the Savior and the mercy and love that He shows us."" She lived by her philosophy which was to, ""Do your best and trust in the Lord.""
Surviving are her beloved husband Jeremy, her children Adilee and Brevin, her parents Kent & Louise, siblings: Jay (Jenniann), Melissa (Adam) Peterson, Christine (Doran) Barton, Sarah (Bryce) Robinette, Daniel, Emily (Shawn) Wade, Aaron (Heather); brothers- and sister-in-law: Matt (Jess) Dye, Tiffani (Michael) Webster, Josh (Alyssa) Dye; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and one great-niece. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, four cousins, an aunt and four uncles.
We will remember Laura for her devotion and kindness. As friends and family, we'll honor her life by loving others like she did. #LoveLikeLaura
Special thanks to her neighbors and the Legacy Park Ward, The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, the Huntsman Cancer Institute staff, her co-workers at American Preparatory Academy, and Stephanie, her hospice nurse.
Dear friends may visit the family at the mortuary on Thursday, May 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. Family may gather for visitation at the mortuary on Friday, May 8 from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. Due to COVID 19 restrictions and to comply with social distancing requirements, we ask for masks to be worn by all that attend.
A private funeral service will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road. Funeral services will also be live streamed online for friends to watch, which can be accessed under her obituary biography at www.lindquistmortuary.com, Obituaries, and see the icon under her biography text. You may need to refresh the link just a few moments before services begin at 2:00 p.m, MST.
Graveside services will be held at Syracuse City Cemetery, 1250 S 1000 W Syracuse, UT estimated at 3:15 p.m. and are welcome to be attended by friends and family.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the 'Laura Dye Charitable Fund' at any branch of America First Credit Union, or to Make A Wish Foundation in her memory.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the 'Laura Dye Charitable Fund' at any branch of America First Credit Union, or to Make A Wish Foundation in her memory.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 6, 2020