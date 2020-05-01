Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Leavitt's Mortuary
835 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
(801) 394-5556
LaVerl Beckstead


1943 - 2020
LaVerl Beckstead Obituary
LaVerl was a man of many talents and hobbies, making many friends along the way.
He was a dedicated hunter, and there wasn't a stream of water or a lake he couldn't pull a fish from, an exceptional fly-fisherman, making his own unique flys; he was the envy of many fishermen, sharing his knowledge to many that asked.
LaVerl was a hard worker all his life, working many jobs to be self-dependent. In his younger years, among other jobs he had in his life, the job he enjoyed most was working at Smith and Edwards, working in the tackle and fishing departments, helping customers find just the right stuff for their adventure on the water brought a smile to his face. He worked there until his retirement.
His son, grandkids, and sister have many of their own memories of their dad, grandfather, and brother that they will hold on to forever.
We love and miss you!
LaVerl was a loving and dedicated father and grandfather, survived by his loving son, Steven Beckstead; grandson, Bray, and his sons, Brode and Brax; also survived by his sister, Eileen Wells.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private family viewing and graveside services for immediate family will be held on Thursday, May 7th at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th St, Ogden UT.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 1, 2020
