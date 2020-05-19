Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park
4500 Washington Blvd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Handy Nelson


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Handy Nelson Obituary
Lee Handy Nelson passed away May 18, 2020 of small cell lung cancer. He was born in Franklin, ID, on September 13, 1942. He went to school in Preston, ID, but moved to Utah when he was 16.

He was a long haul truck driver most of his life. He loved camping, hunting, and fishing.

Lee is survived by his three children, son, Kerry (Terry) Nelson; daughter, Tammy Nelson; and daughter, Lisa (Sean) Nelson; brother, LaMont (Shirley) Nelson; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and one great-grandson.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
Download Now