After a beautiful life, Leola Farr Jensen, passed away the day after Memorial Day, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the age of 92.
Our mother was born October 31, 1927, Halloween night, to Kenneth Lee Farr and Leola Manzel Farr of Ogden, Utah. She was the oldest of her three siblings Kenneth, Owen, and David.
Mom graduated from Ogden High, where she enjoyed being part of the Art Guild. She loved to draw. She always had a pen and paper nearby. At age 12, she was drawing paper dolls for the Standard Examiner Newspaper in Ogden. She had her own fan club that would write to her. Many solicited her art. Later she drew paper dolls and did illustrations for ""The Children's Friend"" magazine. They are now in the church archive in Salt Lake City. Mom has drawn all her life until she lost her sight a few years ago. She loved to draw for her grandchildren as much as they loved having her draw for them.
Our mother worked for the Clearfield Navy Supply Depot during WWII, just before and after her high school graduation.
A friend lined her up on a blind date. They ended up liking each other's dates. Roy, her friend's date, could not take his eyes off her. He called on her the next day and everyday after that. Driving home from their date one night, the song, ""Make Believe"" from the then popular movie ""Show Boat"", played on the radio. In the song there are words ""Lets just make believe I love you, for to tell you the truth I do,"" at that point Roy said, ""Yep! I do."" Another time Roy and Leola were out on a big group date and the cars were full, the girls had to sit on their boyfriend's laps. While sitting on Roy's lap, in the back seat, he whispered in her ear, ""Will you marry me?"" She whispered back in his ear, ""Yes!"" They were later married on April 14, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple. They celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage raising their family prior to Roy's death on April 19, 1997. They were blessed with five children, Susan, Roy, Lee Ann, and Kim.
Our mother was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a Temple goer. She cheerfully served in many capacities, including 36 years in Primary - teaching, conducting or piano. She exemplified true qualities of unwavering faith, gratitude, service and charity --- She always put others first, above her own needs.
She led by example, parented with love and affection. If there was a lesson to be learned, it was taught at bedtime through one of her special ""made-up"" stories we loved. Leaving us to think about it in our sleep.
She was an active member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
She had a positive impact on everyone young and old. She was dedicated to her family. Such a loving devoted mother full of kindness. She just adored her large family. She gave hand drawn cards to each and made beautiful birthday cakes for them too, just another of her many talents.
Our mother loved our big family parties, Halloween was made special because it was her birthday we celebrated. This was a wonderful time when she had all her family around her.
We can only imagine how happy mom is to once again be able to see and be with her sweetheart and loved ones gone before.
She is survived by one brother David (Linda) Farr; two daughters: Susan Price and Ann (Mike) Cordova; two sons Lee (Nedene) Jensen and Kim (Karen) Jensen and daughter-in-law Marlene (Roy) Jensen, 46 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse Edward Ray Jensen Sr.; her son Edward Roy Jensen Jr.; two brothers Owen and Kenneth (Marlene) Farr, nieces and nephew.
Leola's family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude for the outpouring of love and support for many friends and relatives, church and caregivers. She cherished the visits and phone calls from you.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden. A private family service will be held on Wednesday.
A live stream will be available to be viewed at www.facebook.com/myersmortuary on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 31, 2020.