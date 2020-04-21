|
Leslie ""Steve"" Kirkland, 74, passed away on the day after his 74th birthday, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was born on April 14, 1946 in Ogden, Utah, the son of John Junior and Mary Elaine Smith Kirkland.
He married Patricia Ann McClain.
Steve was an amazing man. He was a great husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend.
He served his country in Vietnam. Following the war he worked at Hill Air Force Base as a supervisor for the Minuteman.
Family was most important to him. Steve loved his wife, Patty fiercely and had a beautiful relationship with his mom. He loved his son, siblings, nieces, nephews and everyone in between.
Steve was blunt, a straight shooter, hard working, very opinionated and a hell of a lot of fun. He was the one you would call for anything and was always there to help. We love you and will miss you.
Rest well Steve, you deserve it.
Steve is survived by his wife, Patty Kirkland; son, Joe Kirkland; brothers, John Kirkland, Dennis (MaryAnn) Kirkland, and Larry (Susan) Kirkland; sisters, Sandra (Kevin) Durrant and Susan (Kyle) Wilson; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
No formal services will be held at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 21, 2020