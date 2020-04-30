|
Lillie Marie Jarrell, 96 passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Chancellor Gardens Senior Living, in Clearfield, Utah.
She was born May 17, 1923 in Hickory Ridge Arkansas, but for most of her life, enjoyed living in San Diego, California.
She was a master gardener, skilled at planning beautiful landscapes with a Japanese flair.
Lillie was a member of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Ogden, Utah.
Surviving are her daughter Glenda Reecer of Arizona, and her son Richard Law of Roy, Utah.
She is certainly in heaven with her brothers and sister that passed before her. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Funeral Mass is for immediate family.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 30, 2020