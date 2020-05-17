|
Linda Louise Fausey, 62, of Ogden, UT passed away on Tuesday May 12, 2020. She had been battling Diabetes and Severe Asthma for many years and most recently Kidney Disease. She passed peacefully in her sleep. Linda was born on February 19, 1958 and was a lifelong resident of Ogden, UT. She is survived by one brother, Donald L. Christensen, (OR), sister Donna L. Thomas (SLC, UT) and sister Laura C. Pont-Fritz (Ogden, UT).
She got her nickname of "Honey" because her niece Amber couldn't say Linda as a toddler. Linda was always calling Amber, Honey. "Hey, Honey", "Come here, Honey" "Don't cry, Honey" She said it so often, that Amber picked up on it and started calling Linda "Honey". Whenever anyone would refer to Linda by her name, Amber wouldn't know who they were talking about, so "Honey" stuck (its kinda sticky) and she's been "Honey" ever since (isn't that sweet?). All her nieces and nephews have called her that since then.
Linda didn't have any children of her own, but she did have her dogs that she considered her babies. She had several dogs in the past: Blackie, Midge, HeyBoy, HeyGirl, Scrappy, Funny Face, just to name a few. They were all her "children".
She worked at the Internal Revenue Service in Ogden for seventeen years. She had a few loyal friends that stuck by her until the end, Francene and Vivian. (We are forever grateful to you for your loving friendship and support to her at her time in need).
Linda's wishes were to be cremated and have the ashes of her cremated dogs, HeyBoy and Midge combined with hers. She didn't want to have a service and we, as her family are respecting her wishes. She will be deeply missed.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 17, 2020