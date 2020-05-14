Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Linda Marie Maedgen


1948 - 2020
Linda Marie Maedgen Obituary
Linda Marie Maedgen, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born December 29, 1948 in Coffeyville, Kansas to Daniel and Ola Haefker. Linda grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She moved to Farmington, New Mexico to raise her daughters as a single mother.

Our mother was an amazing role model. In 1988, she bravely relocated to Utah, away from her mother, her family and the life she knew, to give her daughters a better life. She was the IT director for Anderson Lumber Corporation, later Stock Building Supply. After she retired, she spent her time relaxing and catching up on her TV shows.

Linda was dedicated and hard working, but she enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, the smell of lilacs, seeing hummingbirds at the feeder, watching a great movie, enjoying delicious foods, spoiling her dogs and spending time with her daughters and grandkids. She had a quiet understanding and she is incredibly loved. She will always be greatly missed.

Linda is survived by her two daughters, Christine M. (Vince) Ramos and Pamela K. (Lenny) Knowlden; eight grandchildren, Brennen, Darian (Jake), Evelyn, Jade, Makyla, Nicole, Olivia and Spenser; and four great-grandchildren, Anastasia, Elijah, Madilyn, and Oliver. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters.

Services will be private. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 14, 2020
Remember
