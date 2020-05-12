|
|
Our mother and grandmother, Linda Ashton Roberts, passed away quietly while holding her sweetheart Dave's hand on May 9, 2020. Her battle with the ravages of physical illness and dementia finally over, she left us to be with her family on the other side of the veil-a blessing she had been looking forward to for a very long time. We will miss her greatly but are grateful for her peace.
Linda was born to George William and Alice Rowena Timpson Ashton on June 7, 1944, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married David Henry Roberts on August 27, 1962, in Twin Falls, Idaho. They were sealed one year later in the Salt Lake City Temple. As high school sweethearts, they got engaged on Christmas Eve of their senior year on Temple Square and married shortly after graduating from West High School. She worked at Continental Bank and Deseret Book for a few years before welcoming children. Being a mother was her ultimate dream and being a homemaker was her longed-for career choice. She loved her children fiercely and was singularly dedicated to building her eternal family.
Linda was the youngest of six children and spent her childhood on Capitol Hill with much of her extended family living nearby. Her three sisters were nearly 20 years older than she was, so she spent countless hours and shared great adventures with nieces and nephews as her sisters kindly included her in activities with their own growing families. Her father died when she was five and she has waited a lifetime to know him the way her older siblings did. She loved her pioneer heritage and the closeness of her family relationships, made both on Capitol Hill and at the family cabins in Little Cottonwood Canyon each summer.
Linda was never happier than when all her family was together. She loved family visits, annual vacations to Teton National Park, individual play dates with grandchildren, holidays, and attending every performance or event in which each of her children and grandchildren participated. She loved her neighbors and friends like her own family. She enjoyed gardening as well as canning and preserving the foods she grew. She loved to read all kinds of books, especially books on health and nutrition, and those written about the gospel.
Her testimony of the Savior was sincere and she loved to share it through word, singing, and leading music. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings, including serving as Primary President of 156 children, and later as a Relief Society President. She also found joy serving as an ordinance worker in the Bountiful Temple.
Linda is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dave, and their three children, Wendy (Ralph) Mason, Michael (Jenny) Roberts, and Amy Roberts, along with seven grandchildren: Kjerstin, Ashlyn, David, Abilene, and Cambria Roberts, and Jolie and Zachary Mason. She now joins her father, mother, and beloved sisters and brothers: Rowena Carter, Jeanne Ferrin, Melvin Ashton, and Homer Ashton. Her sweet sister, Lorraine Wilkinson, is still with us.
Because of current circumstances, the funeral will be viewed only via internet broadcast. The service will be streamed on Thursday May 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and clicking on her obituary.
Interment, Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 12, 2020