Lois Anne Durrell Pilling Anderson returned to her Heavenly Father on March 5, 2020. Her health was compromised by Lewy Body Dementia.
Lois was born on January 4, 1931, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Royal Sibley Durrell and Dorothy Anne Jones Durrell. Lois grew up in Minneapolis and was on the high school swim team (she swam the butterfly). She was nominated 'Miss Popular' by her high school class at Washburn High School. She attended University of Minnesota.
Lois left school to become a flight attendant for Western Airlines. She was based out of Salt Lake City, Utah. Here she met her husband, Rex Pilling, a pilot for Western Airlines. They relocated to Belmont Shores, California and raised three children. They bought their first house in Rossmoor - Los Alamitos, California. Sadly, Rex passed away when the children were young and Lois raised them as a single parent.
She worked in the library for her local school district. She got her dream job at Saks Fifth Avenue as a seller of men's clothing. She could match a tie to any suit! She loved to shop, knit, and travel (for free on Delta Airlines). Her ultimate favorite pastime was sports. She was a fan of the Utah Jazz, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks. She loved to attend movies and go out to eat. Lois enjoyed watching the local news and paid close attention to the weather, due to her flying background. Lois loved to visit bakeries, celebrate holidays, and decorate her home. She loved the changing of the seasons throughout the year.
After retirement, Lois moved to Centerville, Utah and married her best friend's brother (LaRue Anderson Powell), Keith Anderson. They lived in Sun Valley, Idaho - with occasional visits to Centerville, Utah. Lois had the best friends in the world!
Lois leaves behind her three children, Paula (Joe) Pilling Hoffman, Peter (Deanna) Pilling and Penelope Anne Pilling; her 16 grandchildren, whom she dearly loved; and her 9 great-grandchildren (they called her 'Grand').
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Richard Jewell Durrell (founder of People Magazine), and her sister-in-law, Jacquelyn Dow Durrell- the sister she always wanted.
We miss Mom with all our hearts but are sure in the knowledge that she is well again. She is busy loving and visiting friends and family. When the right time comes, call a friend (Lois was a good friend to all), go out to lunch, go shopping (her favorite hobby!) and travel – we will all do this to remember her!
The family would like to thank Applegate Hospice for their care of mother during her last months. Interment will be at the Cedron Cemetery, Teton County, Idaho.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 3, 2020