Lois Lorraine Manley Weipert passed away in Farmington, Utah on April 17, 2020 from complications of a head injury. She was born on 20 July 1930 in Beaver, Utah the second daughter to Edgar Levar Vance and Nelda Ovena Jolley. She and her sister Francene were later adopted by her step father Carlton Chandler Manley. She married William Harry Weipert on May 2, 1951. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Pearson, son John (Cindy) Weipert, son Joseph (Kristin Amato), and daughter-in-law Jen Weipert, 18 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren. She also was very fond of two step brothers Gary and Bob Manley. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Francene Benson, husband William Weipert, son James William Weipert, and infant grandson James Taylor Weipert.
Due to current restrictions, only a family graveside service will be held in Phoenix, Arizona at the Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery.
Lois Lorraine Manley Weipert became very independent early in life after losing her mother at the age of eight. She and her sister Francene lived with several of their aunts while growing up. Lois and Francene were always best friends as well as sisters. She was a dedicated student and even after coming down with Polio on what was to be her first day of college, she eventually graduated from the Arizona State University with a teaching degree. She was also a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. After raising all her children to school age she taught at various schools where they lived and especially enjoyed teaching Science in middle schools. Lois loved here children and was a great supporter of them in all their endeavors. She spent countless hours attending their school and sporting events. She always put them first in her life. As a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints she served in many callings including Young Women's President, Primary teacher, and Sunday School teacher. She was an avid sports fan and always watched her Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns, and the Utah Jazz. She loved to read and read the newspaper every day. She enjoyed doing word puzzles and was great at board games. She especially loved animals and always loved to have one by her side. We have no doubt she is enjoying her reunion with Dad in the spirit world and will continue to cheer for all of us until we gather together again.
In her later years she lived with her daughter Nancy and the entire family thanks her for the tender loving care she provided for our mother, grandmother, and friend.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 17, 2020