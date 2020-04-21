Ogden-Utah Obituaries
Aaron's Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden
496 24th St.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 393-5678
Lola Jean (Hardy) Lisciandro


1948 - 2020
Lola Jean (Hardy) Lisciandro Obituary
Our beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend Lola Jean Hardy Lisciandro passed away on April 10, 2020. Born on December 8, 1948 in Roy, UT, Jean was one of three children born to Frank Hardy and Lola Ball Hardy.

Jean graduated from Roy High School and attended WSU. Jean married Gary Adams and from this union they had one son, Brandon. They were later divorced. Jean was married to Mike Hammon. They were later divorced but remained friends. She was a step mom to Mike's daughters, Kathi Dover and Cheri Hammon (deceased). Jean married Fred Lisciandro and became a step mom to Fred's daughter, Tara Hornich. Fred preceded her in death.

Jean has lived in many places throughout her life including Grand Cayman Islands, California, New Jersey, Florida and Las Vegas. Two years ago Jean returned home to Utah to be close to her son and grandchildren.

Jean was a beautiful person inside and out. She was a kind and selfless person who always thought of others. Giving compliments to everyone and anyone she met. She was a shining light when she entered a room.

Jean is survived by her son, Brandon (Michelle) Adams; stepdaughters, Kathi Dover and Tara Hornich; two brothers, Kim (Deana) Hardy, Mesquite, NV and Denny (Mary) Hardy, Plain City, UT; 3 grandchildren: Zayah, Brayelle and Asher. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Fred and stepdaughter, Cheri.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, Dr Robert Mohr, Envision Hospice, Visiting Angels, Robin Rodriguez and her special friend, Nancy Bond for their compassionate care.

Jean (Mom) we love you and will miss you.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary & Crematory.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 21, 2020
