On Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, our beautiful mother and grandmother, Lora Christensen Eldredge, slipped away from us. She was a springtime baby, born in Bear River City, Utah on May 1, 1928 to Joseph C. and Carrie Andersen Christensen, the 6th of 8 children. At the age of four her father passed away, and she often expressed regret that she had little memory of him. She was a child of the Depression and World War II. Times were difficult for a large family without a husband and father to provide an income and run the farm. Those days instilled in her the values of resiliency, self sufficiency and pride in her Danish heritage.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She graduated from Bear River High School in 1946 and shortly thereafter moved to Ogden, Utah where she met the love of her life, Glenn S. Eldredge. They were married on August 5th, 1948 in Ogden. He passed away on January 15, 2019 after seventy years together. They are the parents of three daughters, Jeanette, Cherie and Christie.
Lora was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, a service organization where she served as President of the Ogden Council. She was actively involved in PTA while her children were in school. She enjoyed gardening and was well know for her lovely gardens especially her roses. Other activities she pursued were golfing, boating, dancing and she was an accomplished seamstress. She loved the outdoors. She and Glenn like to camp and hike and did it often, from the red rocks of the Southwest to the peaks and lakes of the Canadian Rockies. They travelled anywhere and everywhere they could, from one end of the country to the other.
She loved her daughters, but she really loved her grandkids, spending countless hours attending school activities, sporting events and sharing day trips and summer vacations with them. They were a great source of joy and pride to her.
Lora is survived by her three daughters and spouses, Jeanette (Scott) Pope, Cherie Buehler, and Christie (Kirk) Hansen; grandchildren, Jason (Sarah) Pope, Michael (Anika) Pope, Mathew (Hanjia) Pope, Joshua Pope, Cameron Hansen and Cherise Hansen. She is also survived by her sister, LaRae Nelson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; brothers, Dallis J., Hardy L., Jay A., Don and J. Clyde; sister, LaVonna Roberts and son-in-law, Joe Buehler.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private family viewing and graveside service was held on April 20, 2020 at Myers Mortuary and Evergreen Memorial Park. The family wishes to thank the staff of Visiting Angels, Aspen Health and Hospice and The Lodge at North Ogden.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 25, 2020