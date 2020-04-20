|
|
On Sunday, April 19, 2020, Lorna Josephine Carter Davis, best known by family and friends as Mom, Grandma, Josephine, and Aunt Jo, passed peacefully from this life to join her best friend, companion, and beloved Ted to continue eternity together. She entered this world on February 17, 1930 in Ware Shoals, Greenwood, South Carolina, born to Jesse and Sarah Carter. She was the sixth of eight daughters and eighth of ten children. She grew up a beautiful, faith-ﬁlled, fun loving, young woman who became known for many more qualities including dedication, service, hard work, and personal sacriﬁcing.
Josephine and Ted raised a family of ﬁve blessed and grateful children, who continued their legacy, bringing them 29 grandchildren and in turn 42 1/2 great-grandchildren. Each one has been blessed to feel of her love and to be warmed and ﬁlled with her southern passion for preparing and serving an abundance of delicious food, including sweet treats. If anyone left her home hungry, it was their own fault.
She lived the gospel she so deeply loved through leading a life of service to her family, friends, neighbors and even strangers whom she welcomed into her home with Christlike love. Her most notable service was caring for her sweetheart, who had cancer during the last years of his life.
She was an angel ministering to him. Among the many roles she held and stewardships she ﬁlled in her church and community, her years of service in the Bountiful Temple brought her some of the greatest joy in her golden years.
She was preceded in death by her eternal companion, Edwin Victor Davis; parents, Jesse and Sarah Butler Carter; siblings Grace (Dan) Aldridge, Mary (Archie) Parker, Myra (Randall) Stewart, LaRue (Richard) Lineberry, Jesse (Ruth) Carter, Thomas ( Fern) Carter, Laura Carter and Carma Prows; in-laws: Vivian (Jueles) Gillette, Joseph (Barbara) Davis, (Clarence) Garrick, Virginia (Keith) Glad, and grandson Jason Farley. She is survived by her children, Edwin II (Elizabeth) Davis, Brent (Jane) Davis, Vickie Davis, Ron (Virginia) Davis, and Wayne (Pamela) Davis; sister Dorothy Huntsman; in-laws Joseph Prows and Ruth Garrick, 28 grandchildren and 42-1/2 great- grandchildren and an amazing extended family.
She and all who love her wish to express special thanks to the many wonderful caring medical professionals who have taken care of her these last years. We especially appreciate the team of nurses at IMC who watched over her and even held her hand during her ﬁnal days and hours.
We wish all who knew and loved Josephine could join us in celebrating her wonderful life. We thank you for all of your love and prayers. However, due to current health concerns and restrictions, there will be a viewing and graveside services for immediate family only on Saturday, April 25, 2020. In lieu of ﬂowers, please donate to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Humanitarian Aid Fund.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 20, 2020