Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
Viewing
Private
Graveside service
Private
Plain City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Skeen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Pearson Skeen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Pearson Skeen Obituary
Lorraine P Skeen 93, passed from this life into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father, Thursday, April 2, 2020.

She was born and raised in North Ogden, Utah.

She married Charles (Clyde) Skeen October 10, 1946 when he was home on leave from the Navy.

Together they had 6 children.

Lorraine was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had a strong testimony of the gospel.

Family History was her passion and life's work.

She had a very outgoing personality and made an impression on everyone she met. She will be missed by many.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie, her brothers, Keith and Dale Pearson, granddaughter Shae and three of her children, Brent, Darrel and Julie Ann.

She is survived by Todd (DeEtt) Skeen, Kent (Karen) Skeen and daughter Robyn Skeen and one grandson Clint Skeen.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Seasons Assisted Living and AFI Hospice for their tender loving care.

The family will hold a private viewing and graveside service on Tuesday April 7, 2020.

She will be buried in the Plain City Cemetery next to ""Charlie"".
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers Mortuary
Download Now