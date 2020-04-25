|
|
Louise A. Kidman, aka Angie Louise Anderson Kidman, 82, of Ogden, peacefully left this earthly life to return home to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born October 11, 1937 to Elmer Cephus and Myrtle Dailey Anderson in Tremonton, Utah.
She grew up in the Tremonton, Garland and Ogden areas and graduated from Ogden High School.
She married the love of her life, Darrell F. Kidman on February 11, 1955 in Ogden, Utah. The marriage was later solemnized in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple. To this union were born five children, three boys and two girls: Darrell ""Dee"" Kidman II, Ogden; Rodney (Teddi) Kidman, Herriman; Brian Kidman who passed at birth; Karen Richardson, Las Vegas, Nevada; and Kelly (Tim) Barnett, Ogden. They lived in Ogden, Clearfield, Moab, Cedar City, Utah; Evanston, Wyoming, Kent, Washington, and in Big Piney, Wyoming where she operated the Knot Hole for many years and served as a judge for a time.
Louise was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and humbly served in many different callings. She always said that she loved each one and appreciated the opportunity to serve, the lessons learned and the spiritual growth that she received. She had an unwavering testimony of the Savior and was not afraid to share it with others. She enjoyed doing family history and extracting records for the family history program of the Church.
She loved to be active and was always doing something. She enjoyed sharing her skills and was willing to teach anyone. She enjoyed cooking and could tell you what ingredients were in a recipe, as well as how fresh the ingredients were just from tasting it. Because of her love of cooking, and this wonderful skill, she worked in the food industry for many years. She participated in a variety of interests and over the years enjoyed gardening, bowling, fishing, sewing, needlepoint, and crochet, with many other crafts added in as time allowed. She ensured that many family members received something handmade for special events and that every new baby was well stocked with receiving blankets and had an afghan or quilt to be cuddled in.
Mom was a force to be reckoned with, and if you needed her she would move heaven and earth to be there for you. She boldly went after what she wanted, said what needed to be heard, and held a strong belief that faith and prayer could get you through anything. It was the unwavering faith that kept her strong during all of the struggles she faced. She believed in the strength of family and planned family time where she could gather us together around a table of good food and catch up on everything going on, celebrate each accomplishment and give encouragement to rise above the disappointments. She took requests for favorite dishes and made sure that they were on the table for every gathering. She was willing to share every recipe with whomever asked, but nothing ever tasted the same as what Mom would make.
Mom was a dedicated mother, and her greatest joy, and children's fondest memories, are of making homemade noodles with her. Shaking out those magical rolls of noodle dough into the flour brought smiles and giggles to every child who spent this time with her, and if you didn't have flour on your clothes you had done something wrong. She loved to have family over and as the holidays approached it was time to make cookies. With grandkids around the table, they would choose their cookie cutter and wait, sometimes impatiently, for the go ahead to push it into that tasty dough and watch their cookie go from counter, to tray, to oven, and back to the table to be decorated as only they knew how it should look. She never minded the mess and delighted in the smiles and laughter around her. This joy wasn't reserved for only grandchildren, as each family member, regardless of age, also looked forward to the holidays as Mom would make several batches of their favorite homemade candy. As distance, housing situations, and her health changed, these are what she missed the most.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, one son, and her brothers, Ralph and Russell Anderson. She is survived by her sister ReNae (Kenneth) Galletly, Lincoln, Montana; her husband, two sons, and two daughters. She leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, aids, and home care staff who have so lovingly provided care to our mother over the years. Your kindness and compassion while you interacted with her was appreciated and we want you to know that she enjoyed knowing you and having you be a part of her life.
Due to COVID-19 virus restrictions, and to stay within CDC and governmental guidelines for social distancing, a public viewing will be available but under restricted entrance and length of visit. We encourage you to wear a face mask to protect family members with underlying conditions and please not attend if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19. We are recommending that you reach out to family members via Facebook to schedule your family's visit, if possible. Friends may visit with family on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. A funeral service for the family will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 25, 2020