On April 14, 2020, our beautiful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and wife completed her mortal mission exactly 5 months after her diagnosis of colon cancer. She never once complained and continually denied pain, but we knew pain was her constant companion for a great number of years. Louise was truly an elect lady and an example to us all of service, kindness, compassion, and unconditional love.
Louise was born the youngest of seven children at home in Virgin, Utah on November 14, 1934 to Silas Leslie Wilcox and Bertha Dorma Lee. She spent her formative years in the same home in which she was born, working the farm from the time she was a toddler.
Louise went to high school at Hurricane High and graduated in 1953, but not before she married her sweetheart Adrien J. Squire in January of her senior year in the St. George Temple for time and all eternity. Six days after their marriage, Adrien was deployed by the army to Germany for 18 months. Louise and Adrien spent 67 wonderful years together, raised four children and mentored a foster daughter.
Louise worked many jobs after her high school graduation, including telephone operator in St. George, Utah, where she was able to ""wake"" and then meet John Wayne on set, and switchboard operator at BYU while Adrien attended school, where she spoke to David O. McKay (a favorite memory).
Louise was a talented seamstress, making clothes from patterns she drew herself. She was a consummate quilter. We are blessed to have so many quilts she has made to help us remember her as we wrap ourselves tight, as if in her arms. She was an amazing cook, a star athlete, and a smooth dancer.
Family was everything to Mom. She worked tirelessly to make family campouts stress-free for her kids and grandkids, while she labored for weeks before, during, and after the camp.
Mom was a quiet servant, quietly serving her family, her Father in Heaven, and her neighbors. She was Young Women President in the Bountiful 16th Ward, and was legendary for her skills at sports, camping, and loving the young women. She had an unwavering testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ, which she never questioned.
Louise is preceded in death by her parents, five siblings and her precious grandson Brandon, who we know joyously welcomed her and is showing her the ropes in heaven. She is survived by her husband, Adrien, her children, Dennis (Janie), Lori (Ron), Todd (Anne), Jeni (Scott), her foster daughter Irene (Paul) and her sister Joyce. Louise is the proud grandma to Cydnee (Wesley), David (Anna), Eric (Ashlee), Greg (Myrinda), Trevor (Lauren), Jacob (Marissa), Elizabeth, Megan (Shea), Gavin, Hunter (Mikhaila), Sam, and Bella. She is Grandma Great to Evelyn, Brody, Weston, Raegan, Henry, Lincoln, Azure, Eliza, Nolan and Ember. Mom leaves a legacy that will forever distinguish her as the most selfless person we've ever known.
Our special thanks to those in health care who served her in her final months: Marina, Hailey, and Aneti. We love you like family. You are ""ours.""
During this unprecedented time where we can't meet to celebrate and honor this remarkable woman, in lieu of flowers, we kindly request you leave us a bouquet of written living memories of our mom, written so we can read and re-read in our times of sorrow and missing her.
And finally, Mom….WE LOVE YOU MORE!
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 16, 2020