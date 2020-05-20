Ogden-Utah Obituaries
Lourdes Lucilla (Martinez) Thomas


1956 - 2020
Lourdes Lucilla (Martinez) Thomas Obituary
Lourdes Thomas, 64, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.

Luci was born May 10, 1956 in Portales, New Mexico a daughter of Julio and Tillie Vigil Martinez.

She married Greg McAtee in 1973 and they had one child, Naomi McAtee Martinez. They settled in Utah. After that marriage, Luci married Alan Reed Thomas on December 29, 2005 in Roy, Utah. They resided in Roy until her death.

Through the years, Luci worked at Hill Air Force Base as a food preparer, at Autoliv in the manufacturing of air bags and as a substitute teacher for the Ogden Utah school district, where she loved the students and the work. Her favorite activities were yard sales, travel, music concerts, church and family get-togethers. She also enjoyed literature and playing her piano.

In addition to those named above she is survived by grandsons, Isaiah and Jaden Martinez. They were a source of love and great pride to her and she spoke of them often.

The family felt that gathering those who knew and loved her should be should be avoided because of the Corona virus pandemic. Therefore, there will be no public viewing or funeral.

Luci will be interred in the Downey City Cemetery in Downey, Idaho as a beloved member of the Thomas family.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 20, 2020
