|
|
Our sweet Lucien David Carrillo was born on November 17, 2016 and went back to Heavenly Father at 11:58 am on Tuesday May 5, 2020. He leaves behind his parents, David and Sadie Carrillo and two sisters, Mae and Adela Carrillo, many cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents.
Lucien's name has a beautiful meaning – ""light within"". That light from Lucien brought us so much happiness. Lucien did everything with excitement. Whether he was playing, seeing a friend, or helping with chores, excitement was always bursting from his whole soul. He showed concern and love for anyone who was hurt or feeling down and then made them feel better. He was the perfect dose of medicine.
He loved to help his Mama cook, dance with his sisters, and nap or play cars with his Papa. Lucien started preschool in January. He loved learning and started talking so much. Lucien's wonderful teachers at the school for the blind are amazing and have so much love for him. Lucien was so full of life. The 3 ½ years he was with us is a beautiful gift from our Heavenly Father.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 11, 2020