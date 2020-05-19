Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aaron's Mortuary & Crematory
1050 S. State Street
Clearfield, UT 84015
801-776-5505
Visitation
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Aaron's Mortuary & Crematory
1050 S. State Street
Clearfield, UT 84015
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Clinton City Cemetery
813 N 750 W
Clinton, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Newell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy (Mendoza) Newell


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy (Mendoza) Newell Obituary
On Saturday May 16, 2020 Lucy Mendoza Newell, Loving mother and sister, Passed away at the age of 70.

Lucy was born on September 22, 1949 in Manila, Philippines to Regalado and Apalonia (de Paz) Mendoza. She was an accounting clerk, payroll clerk, and retired from the IRS. She has three sons, RJ., Jason, and Paul.

Lucy was eager to live life to the fullest, spending time with friends and family, attending church, and she was an avid Utah Jazz fan. Hobbies included reading and watching foreign dramas, shopping, and going out to eat. She was a very selfless woman. If anyone needed anything she would not hesitate to help.

Lucy was preceded in death by her father, Regalado and her mother, Apolonia. She is survived by her three sons RJ, Jason, and Paul; three grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters, Felix, Anne, Leo, Rose, Connie, Cris, and Cecilia; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Clinton City Cemetery, 813 North 750 West. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Aaron's Mortuary on Mainstreet in Clearfield.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -