On Saturday May 16, 2020 Lucy Mendoza Newell, Loving mother and sister, Passed away at the age of 70.
Lucy was born on September 22, 1949 in Manila, Philippines to Regalado and Apalonia (de Paz) Mendoza. She was an accounting clerk, payroll clerk, and retired from the IRS. She has three sons, RJ., Jason, and Paul.
Lucy was eager to live life to the fullest, spending time with friends and family, attending church, and she was an avid Utah Jazz fan. Hobbies included reading and watching foreign dramas, shopping, and going out to eat. She was a very selfless woman. If anyone needed anything she would not hesitate to help.
Lucy was preceded in death by her father, Regalado and her mother, Apolonia. She is survived by her three sons RJ, Jason, and Paul; three grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters, Felix, Anne, Leo, Rose, Connie, Cris, and Cecilia; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Clinton City Cemetery, 813 North 750 West. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Aaron's Mortuary on Mainstreet in Clearfield.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 19, 2020