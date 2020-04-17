|
|
L. Brent Hendrickson passed away April 11, 2020, in Box Elder County to be with his Creator and Savior and loved ones that passed before him.
Brent was born Dec. 22, 1944 at Hillfield Air Force Base, son of Lynn Foster Hendrickson and Naoma Bennion Hendrickson. Brent was a twin to Marilyn H. Schrader.
Brent was married twice to Norma then to Janis and twice
divorced. Brent leaves behind eight children, Jane Brooddle, Joanne Trewick, Paul Hendrickson, Karen Zemke, Andrew Hendrickson, Rachel Harris, Charity Hendrickson, Jacob Hendrickson; 12 Grandchildren; and 3 Great Grandchildren.
Brent was a great outdoorsman and enjoyed hiking and camping and roughing it! Too bad he was not a pioneer. Brent loved scouting and was a proud Eagle Scout. He had many merit
badges and awards. Brent had a strong testimony of the Gospel and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Brent was an avid reader and enjoyed history particularly the Civil
War and England.
Because of Covid19, there will be a small graveside service at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, Friday April 17, at 1:00 p.m. A big shout out for the members of Brent's ward for the many hours of service rendered to Brent, and the excellent medical care he was given at McKay Dee Hospital!
Condolences may be sent to www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 17, 2020