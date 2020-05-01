|
Lynn F. Stoddard, born May 2, 1927 at Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah passed away April 28, 2020 peacefully in his home of 70 years which he built in 1950. Born to Earl Seymour Stoddard and Helen Oline Froerer, he was the oldest of 4 children. He attended Ogden High School and loved education.
He joined the Army Air Corp, during World War II, with the dream of becoming a pilot. They couldn't accept more pilots, so he settled on being a bugle boy and weatherman and got to name a hurricane. It was during this time that Lynn saw a photo of his future wife and began a courtship in writing. He married Laura Loraine Hughes of Farmington, UT in the Logan Temple on December 29, 1947 during a devastating snowstorm.
Lynn graduated from the University of Utah, a Utah man to the core. He dedicated the remaining years of His life to education and his family. He loved camping, rock hunting, his 12 children: Laralynn (Charles) Clark, David (Cathy) Stoddard, Jon Stoddard, Colleen (Scott) Karren, MaryAnne (Ed) Erickson, Sylva (Steve) Wilson, Geraldine (Reed) Mackay, Sheila (Glen) Shipley, Douglas (Karen) Stoddard, Curtis (Jamie) Stoddard, Pamela (Kevin) Price and Karen (John) Mumm; 50 Grandkids and 70+ Great Grand kids and always made everyone feel loved and welcome.
Lynn, Mr. Stoddard, loved teaching and education. Mr. Stoddard loved his students and took great interest in their lives. Mr. Stoddard began his career in education by teaching at Verdland Park Elementary and then Farmington Elementary. His next career step was becoming a principal where he began at Hill Top, Hill Field, Whitesides and finished at Knowlton Elementary.
Lynn was also extremely active in the political process, attending his caucus meetings and writing regularly to the editor of the newspaper. Lynn served as a Councilman for the City of Farmington and has always been aware and involved in the governance of both city and state.
He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings and was willing to do all the Lord asked of him. He served a mission with his sweetheart at the Centerville cannery. Lynn served in the General Sunday School Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also served as a counselor to Bishop Richard Clark. Lynn loved singing in the choir and loved to sing with his children and grandkids around the piano. He enjoyed playing the harmonica and making everyone smile. He loved basketball and played till he was 73. He loved to bowl and swim and did so up to the last few months. He absolutely loved his large family and he and his sweetheart hosted Sunday family dinners every Sunday for all who would come.
A giant of a man, Lynn loved everyone and had a huge impact on all that knew him.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 1, 2020