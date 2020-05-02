|
Today I announce the passing of my little sister, Lynne Alice Pugmire. Lynne was born in Ogden, Utah on July 6, 1951 to Gerald D. and Alice E. Pugmire. She died from complication from COPD on April 26, 2020 at the age of 68.
Lynne spent the last couple of years caring for our father who also was extremely ill. After his passing she moved to West Valley City to live with her brother and sister-in-law Lynne was a mom to many dogs in her life and a loving mom to her cat "little one", who misses her dearly. She used to worry about him, but he has bonded with our cat and they are together always; so, rest assured Lynne, knowing that he is fine.
Lynne was a loving, caring, warmhearted woman. She was a special soul. She would tell people she had the best brother ever. We were remarkably close, and I will miss my little sister more than any words can say. Till we meet again little sis.
Thank you for the love you always had for me and thank you for being my little sister in this life. We are all shock and sadden by her sudden passing. Lynne was preceded in death by her parents, and nephew, Jeff Pugmire. She is survived by her brother, Kim (Elaine) Pugmire; nephew David (Yon) Pugmire; niece, Jan Pugmire; grandnieces: Jessie Pugmire, Erika, Dawn and Trina.
We are all lost at the sudden passing of our sister and aunt, Lynne. She loved her nephew and nieces, dearly. Lynne's ashes will be scattered at a later date.
