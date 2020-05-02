Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynne Pugmire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynne Alice Pugmire


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynne Alice Pugmire Obituary
Today I announce the passing of my little sister, Lynne Alice Pugmire. Lynne was born in Ogden, Utah on July 6, 1951 to Gerald D. and Alice E. Pugmire. She died from complication from COPD on April 26, 2020 at the age of 68.

Lynne spent the last couple of years caring for our father who also was extremely ill. After his passing she moved to West Valley City to live with her brother and sister-in-law Lynne was a mom to many dogs in her life and a loving mom to her cat "little one", who misses her dearly. She used to worry about him, but he has bonded with our cat and they are together always; so, rest assured Lynne, knowing that he is fine.

Lynne was a loving, caring, warmhearted woman. She was a special soul. She would tell people she had the best brother ever. We were remarkably close, and I will miss my little sister more than any words can say. Till we meet again little sis.

Thank you for the love you always had for me and thank you for being my little sister in this life. We are all shock and sadden by her sudden passing. Lynne was preceded in death by her parents, and nephew, Jeff Pugmire. She is survived by her brother, Kim (Elaine) Pugmire; nephew David (Yon) Pugmire; niece, Jan Pugmire; grandnieces: Jessie Pugmire, Erika, Dawn and Trina.

We are all lost at the sudden passing of our sister and aunt, Lynne. She loved her nephew and nieces, dearly. Lynne's ashes will be scattered at a later date.

Cremation entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Published in Ogden-Utah from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers Mortuary
Download Now