Lindquist Mortuaries / Cemeteries - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Ogden City Cemetery
Margaret Louise (Boynton) McTee


1937 - 2020
Margaret Louise (Boynton) McTee Obituary
Margaret Louise Boynton McTee, 81 passed away on March 31, 2020 in Ogden, UT. She was born in McKinnon, WY on April 21, 1937 to Edwin B and Helen Louise Worby Boynton. She graduated from high school in Wyoming.

She married Raymond Arthur McTee in Rock Springs, WY. After living in Wyoming, Raymond and Margaret made their home in Ogden, Utah. Raymond passed away on October 17, 2000.

Margaret was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Margaret is survived by her children, Alice (Kirk) VanZweden and Mary Jorgensen both of Ogden; 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, 1 brother, and many other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, son, two grandsons, mother, father, sister, and two brothers.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 4, 2020
