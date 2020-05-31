Margie Lene Patterson Weeks, of Clearfield, Utah, passed on to her Heavenly Father on May 23, 2020. She was born August 9, 1933, in Tyler Town, Mississippi, the third of four children of Emma Lee Stogner and Walter Edward Tracy Patterson. Emma Lee and Walter were divorced when Margie was 9. Both parents remarried, and Margie was raised jointly by Edith Earl and Walter Patterson, and Emma Lee and Sidney Hyde.



Margie had three biological sisters, Renolda, Thanie, and Juanita, from the union of Emma Lee and Walter Patterson; and four step-sisters, Edwa Dean, Linda, Edith Sue, and Elizabeth, and a step-brother, George, from the union of Edith Earl and Walter Patterson.



Margie grew up in rural Mississippi, where she worked in the cotton fields. She attended public schools in Clinton, MS and graduated from Bogalusa (Louisiana) High School. She attended Jackson (MS) Commercial College for a year, and earned a secretarial certificate, which she used in most of her adult employment in the south and mainly Utah.



She was baptized in the Baptist Church at age 17, and then completed missionary discussions when she moved to Jackson, MS, and was converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at the age of 19. Margie remained a devout Mormon for the rest of her life.



Margie was married to Harold Pevey in MS in 1950. They had one daughter, Monica (b. 1951) and were divorced in 1954.



She worked as a secretary/office assistant for two companies in Jackson, MS, and Bogalusa, LA, and then was enticed by a missionary to move to Utah in 1957, where she lived with her sister Nita and husband Dave for a time. She worked at Hill AFB and got her own apartment when Nita and Dave were reassigned to a posting back east for his military career.



In October, 1957, Margie was introduced to Richard Claire Weeks, and they were married on March 7, 1958. The two created a blended family with Margie's daughter, Monica; and Claire's son, Richard (b. 1954) being their children initially. Margie was thrilled to have Richard as her first son. The union of Claire and Margie produced two additional sons, Jeffrey (b. 1959), and Troy (b. 1961).



Before and after caring for her infants, Jeffrey and Troy, Margie had several secretarial jobs in the Salt Lake City area, mainly at Hill AFB, and also at Albion Labs. She was a competent and respected office assistant who took pride in her work and produced neat reports and correspondence, which earned her several promotions.



Margie served in several capacities for the Mormon church, including Primary President, Young Women's President, Sunday School teacher, visiting teacher, and Ogden Temple worker. While serving with the Young Women's organization, Margie took pride in assisting the girls to make detailed, beautiful sashes on which a girl's achievements were displayed. Her personal flower was the apple blossom. She carefully cut each perfect white petal and then blended pink into the tips of the petals, and the blossom was sewn to her own sash.



Margie had beautiful handwriting and was proud of her hand written notes. Using gold ink, she wrote notes of praise to her Young Women; the notes were treasured.



Flowers were a joy for Margie. She always had flowers planted around the perimeter of her home, and she had a talent for growing violets. Her living room always had a table topped with gorgeous violets.



Margie liked to travel and camp, play Wahoo, read (especially the scriptures), go to the temple, and call and get together with family and friends. Playing the board game, Wahoo, was multigenerational fun in Margie's family starting with her mother, Emma Lee Hyde, and extending to Margie's children and grandchildren. Margie was highly competitive, to say the least! You'd better not send her home too many times.



Margie loved to cook and bake, especially pies. Many family members were gifted her pecan and chess pies, as well as bags of heavenly pecans. Homemade bread served with butter and honey or her homemade jam was also a family favorite. She delighted everyone with her homemade ice cream. Remember churning by hand, anyone?



She was blessed with a large family that survives her and will miss her dearly, including her sisters, Nita, Thanie, Linda, Edith Sue, and Elizabeth; her daughter, Monica; her step-son, Richard (Michelle); her son, Troy (Becky); eleven grandchildren; and thirty-five great-grandchildren, all of whom she expects to see in the next life.



Margie was predeceased in death by her parents, Emma Lee Hyde, Walter Patterson, Edith Patterson, and Sidney Hyde; her sisters, Edwa Dean and Renolda; her step brother, George; her husband, Claire; and her son, Jeffrey.



Her family deeply appreciates the patient, loving, attentive care provided to Margie by her caregivers at Avamere at Mountain Ridge, and by those from Inspiration Hospice, especially Debbie and Lexi.



Private graveside services will be held at the Smithfield (Utah) City Cemetery.

