Maria Casares De La Torre, 67, a beloved wife of late Daniel De La Torre, mother of 8, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Maria Casares De La Torre passed away peacefully along the side of her daughters and son on April 26, 2020 and surrounded by her family. Maria Casares De La Torre was preceded in death by her mamá Feliciana Alvarado. She was born on July 14, 1954 in Valparaiso, Mexico.
Maria and Daniel De La Torre are survived by their beloved daughters and strong son in laws, Maria, Adelita y Ruben Felix, Marthita y Rogelio Campos, Rosita y Chad Harkness, Jose Angel, Blanca Estela y Roberto Nestor, grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Maria also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
We will miss our beautiful Maria Casares De La Torre, who was on our side no matter what shenanigans we got in too. Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved shopping and eating with her children and grandchildren and just being with them. She was very proud of all her kids. The family will miss her animated expressions, good sense of humor and always wanting to tell you jokes.
A loving, kind, generous, and caring woman. She was always a loving and supportive wife with a feisty spirit. She had many talents especially with her cooking. Heavenly Father sure did bless her with lots of beautiful gifts. Not everyone can make her prize tamales or cook like her. We are grateful she shared all her talents with us. We will continue her legacy. Thank you for teaching us all about the Virgin Mary, Te amo muncho Ama!
Ama always loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren Martin, MariaDelRosario, Marilyn Daniela, Esmeralda, Maria Del Rosario Fátima, José Luis, Ruben, Gregory, Mary Jane, Adelita, Rogelio Luis, Rogelio Jr, Guadalupe Jose, Crystal Precious, Gabriel, Celeste Faith, Ruby Rosa, Adriana Mia, Aedan, Johnathon Joel, Stephanie Danille, Junior Roberto, Matthew Jacob.
Till we meet again.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 2, 2020