|
|
Our dear wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma and friend passed away on Sunday May 3, 2020 at the University of Utah Hospital from underlying problems from a liver transplant. Maria was born on March 9, 1948 in Jerez, Zacatecas Mexico. She became a U.S. citizen on December 13, 1968 and received a B.A. from Steven Henigers College in 1970. She worked various jobs in her lifetime, but was most proud of being a full time grandma.
Maria loved to needlepoint, sew, crochet and most of all gardening. She loved to travel and liked the trips to Wendover and Las Vegas. She enjoyed her time with her family
She always looked forward to this time of the year when her flowers would start to bloom. She had a very green thumb.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years Rudy R. Gurulé of Layton; married at the old Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Layton, Utah; daughters Angel Gurulé, Nina Gurulé and son Michael (Rebecca) Gurulé all of Layton; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one on the way. Also survived by her siblings, Ruben Rodriguez of Clearfield; Rosa (Rick) Lettig of Sunset; Javier (Katrina) Rodriguez of Ogden.
Preceded in death by her parents, Geronimo and Romana Rodriguez and brother, Geronimo Jr.
A big thanks to the University of Utah Hospital ICU Staff and Doctors who took good care of her.
""Thank you grandma for being a loving, kind, caring person to your growing family, we all love you and will miss you every day.""
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 9, 2020