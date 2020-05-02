Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
3333 W. 5600 S.
Roy, UT 84067
(801) 774-5666
Maricela Briseno Lopez


1945 - 2020
Maricela Briseno Lopez Obituary
It is beautiful to know that in the passage of your life you have left a mark on the hearts of others. We thank God that he has given us a beautiful, loving, and understanding mother like you.

We will remember you forever in our hearts, thanks for all your love and affection. We will love you forever. May our God light your way. On behalf of all of us who had the happiness of having met you and your children, Jose Luis, Lourdes, Francisco, and Mary.

Es Hermoso saber que en el paso de tu vida has dejado huella en el corazon de los demas aqui decimos a Dios que nos haya dado una Madre Hermosa, carinosa, comprensiva como tu.

Te recuerda por siempre en nuestros corazones, gracias por todo tu amor. Resaremos para ques Dios ilumine tu camino. Con amor a nombre de todos los que te conocimos y tus hijos, Jose Luis, Lourdes, Francisco, Mary.

Services entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S., Roy, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 2, 2020
