Marilyn Baker Bennington at 86 years old passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Marilyn was born in Ogden, Utah at her grandma Jane Baker's home on Grant Avenue near 31st Street on June 2, 1933 to William Amasa Baker and Verlie Rose Hunsaker. She had four sisters Roma, Nola, Verleen, and Susan. Marilyn was 14 years old when her two year old sister, Susan died. Marilyn was raised and lived in Roy her entire life. She attended Roy Elementary, Riverdale Jr. High, where she was a cheerleader, and then graduated from Weber High School in 1951 where she was the Girls' Association President.
Marilyn attended Weber State College taking type and stenographic short-hand. She worked at Farmers Grain Coop before marrying Norman White Bennington on February 19, 1953. Her Roy family included four boys, Lynn (Gayle), Blake (Mona), Kurt (Pam), and Bart (Carolyn). Marilyn's home was her castle and her family was her joy.
Marilyn went to work at the IRS and retired after 30 years. Every morning she got up at 4 AM to go to work. She received many top honor performance awards and loved the many coworkers she had met through the years. She never wanted to work, but felt the need to help support the family.
Marilyn loved to plan and carryout family functions on every holiday and special occasions. All of her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids knew that family meant being together forever. She liked outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, and camping because she was with her family.
In the church, Marilyn served faithfully as the president of the Primary and Relief Society. Because of having all boys, she was also involved in cub and boy scouts. After retirement Marilyn served with Norman in the Ogden Temple, and then they were called to serve a temple mission as temple workers in Atlanta, Georgia.
Marilyn had an enormous loving heart. Norman passed away in February of 2017 and Marilyn mourned with a broken heart until her passing. She has left a legacy of love and an empty spot which can not be filled.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and one grandson, Nathan Lynn Bennington. She had a wonderful reunion with them. She is survived by her 4 sons, 14 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, in-laws Ronald Barker, LaMoin (Midge) Bennington, and Sharon Bennington.
A private graveside service was held Friday, April 3, 2020 in Roy.
Interment, Roy City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 3, 2020