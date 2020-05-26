|
|
After a long and active life, Marilyn Farr Freeman passed away on May 25, 2020, at age 93. She was born on August 4, 1926, to Raymond Valasco Farr and Almira Shurtliff. She was the youngest of four daughters. She graduated from Ogden High School, Weber Junior College, and Utah State Agricultural College.
She married Kay E. Freeman on September 22, 1948 in the Logan LDS Temple. She was employed as a social worker at the Weber County Welfare Department until she became a mother and full-time homemaker. She loved staying at home and teaching and raising her six children.
Over the years she served in many callings in the LDS Church. Looking back, she said her most rewarding and challenging callings were those of Laurel teacher (16-17-year-old young women) and Relief Society President. After Kay's retirement, she and Kay served three years as tour guides at the Salt Lake Temple Square Visitor Center and later served in the membership locator office in Salt Lake. Marilyn also enjoyed serving six years as a docent at the Church Museum of History and Art in Salt Lake. She was a member of the Burch Creek Camp, Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She also served 15 years as the secretary of the South Ogden Board of Adjustment.
Marilyn started skiing in junior high school and could be found on the slopes of Snow Basin almost every Saturday during the winter. That was in the days of only two rope tows. The first chair lift did not come along until after World War II. As an avid skier, Marilyn was a member of the Utah State Ski Team and took second place in the conference championships. She taught Kay to ski, and together they taught all their children to ski at a young age. The family enjoyed many years of skiing together at the various Utah ski resorts.
Going to the family cabin in Christmas Meadows in the Uinta Mountains was her favorite summer activity. She enjoyed sharing it with extended family and friends. At almost 92, she fulfilled her long-held dream of traveling to Germany, attending the Swiss LDS Temple, and visiting surrounding countries.
Marilyn was ""old school"" and did a lot of home canning for her growing family. Five hundred quarts of bottled peaches, pears, apricots, applesauce, tomatoes, tomato juice, and dill pickles were an annual fall activity.
She also had the reputation of being an excellent maker of dinner rolls. She often said if she had a dollar for every batch of rolls she had made, she would be wealthy.
As her children married and had children, her greatest joy was having a monthly family birthday party. There were also many large family gatherings to celebrate major holidays or family members visiting from out of town.
Marilyn is survived by her sons, Craig (Josie) and Kent (Sharon); her daughters, Carolyn (Stephen) Chipman and Patti (Eric) Andersen, 20 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three sisters, her daughter, Rebeca (Burnell) Hall; son, Dennis (Terry); and three grandchildren.
A family memorial will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit family on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Legacy House of Farmington and Applegate HomeCare and Hospice for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the LDS Church Humanitarian Aid or Primary Children's Medical Center.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 26, 2020